Ciara Channels Demi Moore While Baring Her Baby Bump in a Topless Photo Shoot
Ciara hasn't been shy about how much she's enjoying her second pregnancy , which she proved once again in a stunning photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar 's website . Appearing completely topless, the "Body Party" singer - who first announced she was expecting a child with husband Russell Wilson in October - strikes a Demi Moore-esque pose in the gorgeous photo, putting her ever-growing bump on display .
