Chrissy Teigen reveals postpartum depression battle
The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model and singer John Legend welcomed a baby girl, Luna, in April. She writes in an essay for Glamour magazine that she has been "unhappy" for much of the last year and discovered she was suffering from postpartum depression in December.
