Chief Keef now has a driver's license...

Chief Keef now has a driver's license to go with his luxury cars

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

So hearty congratulations to Chicago's own Chief Keef , who may have snagged a valid driver's license - just a few years after he started driving and rapping about his fleet of luxury cars. The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Keith Cozart , famously tangled with the law repeatedly as he grew up in Englewood but moved to Los Angeles following his eviction from his suburban Highland Park home in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) 6 hr That Guy 89
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 17 hr TRUE DAWG 38,702
News Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa... Mon sonu 1
News Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ... Mar 12 Lolly 1
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... Mar 10 MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... Mar 9 Mustang 2
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC