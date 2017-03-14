Chief Keef now has a driver's license to go with his luxury cars
So hearty congratulations to Chicago's own Chief Keef , who may have snagged a valid driver's license - just a few years after he started driving and rapping about his fleet of luxury cars. The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Keith Cozart , famously tangled with the law repeatedly as he grew up in Englewood but moved to Los Angeles following his eviction from his suburban Highland Park home in 2014.
