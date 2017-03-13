Chance The Rapper's 500k Apple deal

The 23-year-old rapper - who has not signed a record deal and releases his music through streaming sites such as SoundCloud - revealed he made the deal with Apple for his latest record 'Coloring Book' because it was too good to turn down. He tweeted: "I never felt the need to correct folks on my relationship with @apple but now that more people have tried to discredit my independence, I wanna clear things up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.