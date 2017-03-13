Chance The Rapper wants to move home
The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker - who recently triumphed at the Grammys, winning three awards including Best Rap Album - is considering moving back in with his parents Lisa and Ken. He said: "I'm in a unique position [with] a lot of the things you would think you would get past because of the 'successes' that I've had.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|5 hr
|Xenile Xam
|38,703
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|12 hr
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mon
|sonu
|1
|Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ...
|Mar 12
|Lolly
|1
|Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte...
|Mar 10
|MoodMusic
|1
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|Mar 9
|Mustang
|2
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|Mar 5
|Good for him
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC