Chance The Rapper wants to move home

The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker - who recently triumphed at the Grammys, winning three awards including Best Rap Album - is considering moving back in with his parents Lisa and Ken. He said: "I'm in a unique position [with] a lot of the things you would think you would get past because of the 'successes' that I've had.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.