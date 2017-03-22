Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Muse ...

Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Muse & Arcade Fire Headlining Lollapalooza

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: FMQB

The lineup for Lollapalooza 2017 was revealed this morning, topped by Chicago's own Chance the Rapper , The Killers , Muse and Arcade Fire . Lollapalooza will be held in its traditional location of Grant Park in the Windy City from August 3-6.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FMQB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... 50 min Spotted Girl 2
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Tue Not gay 2
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Tue Xenile Xam 38,713
ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06) Tue MONEY MURPH 196
Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07) Tue MONEY MURPH 3,566
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... Mon Kmrafs 9
RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video) Mar 20 BlurryVisionFilms 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,011 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC