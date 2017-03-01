Canadian stars dominate iHeartRadio M...

Canadian stars dominate iHeartRadio Music Awards' male artist category

Justin Bieber, Drake, Shawn Mendes and the Weeknd are all vying for the male artist of the year award, up against country singer Luke Bryan, the only non-Canadian in the category. Drake has the most nominations - he's up for 12 awards, including hip hop artist of the year - while the Weeknd is also nominated for best R&B artist.

