Canadian stars dominate iHeartRadio Music Awards' male artist category
Justin Bieber, Drake, Shawn Mendes and the Weeknd are all vying for the male artist of the year award, up against country singer Luke Bryan, the only non-Canadian in the category. Drake has the most nominations - he's up for 12 awards, including hip hop artist of the year - while the Weeknd is also nominated for best R&B artist.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Feb 25
|Bryanheurta123
|38,680
|manager needed
|Feb 25
|Homicide
|1
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
