Blog: Administration Releases "Skinny" Budget; Education Feels the Pinch
On March 16, 2017, the Administration released its Budget Blueprint for 2018. Overall, the Blueprint upholds many of the campaign promises the President made, increasing military spending by significantly cutting funds from almost all domestic agencies, including education.
