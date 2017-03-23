Black New Yorker Minding His Own Business Gets Stabbed to Death By a White Guy

James Harris Jackson, a 28-year-old white male, entered a police substation in Times Square and allegedly told the police he killed a black man because he hates black people. According to New York City authorities, a white man boarded a Bolt Bus in Baltimore on Friday, March 17, traveled up to New York City, de-boarded at a corner not far from Penn Station, entered a room in a midtown hotel, spent the weekend in that hotel, and, on Monday, March 20, began to look for a black man to kill.

