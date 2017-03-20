Birdman Unphased By Rick Ross' Attacks On "Idols Become Rivals"
Hip-Hop mogul Bryan "Birdman" Williams has brushed off Rick Ross' lyrical attack on his new song "Idols Become Rivals." On the track, which is featured on Ross' new album, Rather You Than Me, the heavyweight star accuses Birdman of stealing royalties from artists on his Cash Money Records label, using Lil Wayne's ongoing legal struggle as a prime example and suggesting Williams also treated DJ Khaled badly.
