Biggie's - Life After Death' at 20

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more grandiose or ostentatious '90s hip-hop album than Notorious B.I.G.'s Life After Death. When it was released on March 25, 1997, the Notorious B.I.G.'s ambitious second album came with an elaborate CD booklet, and a laundry list of guest stars ranging from Jay Z to Angela Winbush to D.M.C. to 112 to Too $hort to the LOX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.