Biggie's - Life After Death' at 20
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more grandiose or ostentatious '90s hip-hop album than Notorious B.I.G.'s Life After Death. When it was released on March 25, 1997, the Notorious B.I.G.'s ambitious second album came with an elaborate CD booklet, and a laundry list of guest stars ranging from Jay Z to Angela Winbush to D.M.C. to 112 to Too $hort to the LOX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Xenile Xam
|38,715
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Sat
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|Mar 20
|Kmrafs
|9
|RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video)
|Mar 20
|BlurryVisionFilms
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC