Beyonce for The Lion King?

Director Jon Favreau is reportedly keen to secure the 'Formation' singer for the role in the upcoming movie and the team are happy to fit the voiceover part around Beyonce's schedule and the impending arrival of her twins. Whilst sources confirmed to Variety that nothing has been finalised yet, Favreau and the team are said to be willing to do anything to secure Beyonce for the part.

