Beyonce for The Lion King?

Beyonce for The Lion King?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Director Jon Favreau is reportedly keen to secure the 'Formation' singer for the role in the upcoming movie and the team are happy to fit the voiceover part around Beyonce's schedule and the impending arrival of her twins. Whilst sources confirmed to Variety that nothing has been finalised yet, Favreau and the team are said to be willing to do anything to secure Beyonce for the part.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Intern for Chance The Rapper 20 hr metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Thu Girl beat 38,718
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Wed Freddy Rock 1
News Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia Mar 27 WGAF 1
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... Mar 25 andet1987 43
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Mar 21 Not gay 2
ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06) Mar 21 MONEY MURPH 196
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC