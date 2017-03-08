Bad Boys for Life loses director
Not only that, but Carnahan was also the script writer, which means if they are going to pull off the movie, the first in 14 years, they may need to recruit a new scriptwriter too. The original films starred Will as Mike Lowery, and Martin a Marcus Burnett, who are two pals and detectives in the narcotics division of the Miami Police Department.
