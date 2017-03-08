Artist creates Grammys Beyonc Barbie
The 35-year-old R&B superstar is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z but she didn't let her pregnancy stop her from taking to the stage at the prestigious ceremony in February to wow with a nine-minute medley of the tracks 'Love Drought' and 'Sandcastles' from her acclaimed album 'Lemonade'. Before taking to the stage herself, Beyonce was seen in a video montage wearing an striking metallic two piece which showed off her baby bump with a golden cape flowing behind.
