Arrest in NJ shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap
In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Xenile Xam
|38,715
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Sat
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|Mar 20
|Kmrafs
|9
|RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video)
|Mar 20
|BlurryVisionFilms
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC