Alicia Keys: My sons will 'understand...

Alicia Keys: My sons will 'understand how magnificent women are'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 36-year-old singer - who has sons Egypt, six, and Genesis, two, with her husband and producer Swizz Beats - took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate International Women's Day, and vowed to teach her boys to honour women "like goddesses." Posting a black and white snap of herself with her youngest son Genesis, Alicia wrote: "I will raise my children to be beautiful human beings and powerful men who understand how magnificent women are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... 55 min Texxy the Indepen... 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 12 hr Lgt gang 38,681
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 6 Random 87
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
manager needed Feb 25 Homicide 1
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
Goonsspace Feb 17 Big Goon 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC