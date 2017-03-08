Alicia Keys: My sons will 'understand how magnificent women are'
The 36-year-old singer - who has sons Egypt, six, and Genesis, two, with her husband and producer Swizz Beats - took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate International Women's Day, and vowed to teach her boys to honour women "like goddesses." Posting a black and white snap of herself with her youngest son Genesis, Alicia wrote: "I will raise my children to be beautiful human beings and powerful men who understand how magnificent women are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|55 min
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|12 hr
|Lgt gang
|38,681
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Mar 6
|Random
|87
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|Mar 5
|Good for him
|31
|manager needed
|Feb 25
|Homicide
|1
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC