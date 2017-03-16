Airport Workers Fired Even Though The...

Airport Workers Fired Even Though They Claim Meek Mill and His Crew Threw The First Punch

Things could get tricky for rapper Meek Mill, who's accused of getting into an altercation with an airport worker in St. Louis yesterday. The altercation took place on March 15th, after Meek got into a fight at St. Louis Lambert airport worker who was trying to snap a picture with the famous rap star.

Chicago, IL

