Airport Workers Fired Even Though They Claim Meek Mill and His Crew Threw The First Punch
Things could get tricky for rapper Meek Mill, who's accused of getting into an altercation with an airport worker in St. Louis yesterday. The altercation took place on March 15th, after Meek got into a fight at St. Louis Lambert airport worker who was trying to snap a picture with the famous rap star.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|21 hr
|Xenile Xam
|38,706
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Wed
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mar 13
|sonu
|1
|Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ...
|Mar 12
|Lolly
|1
|Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte...
|Mar 10
|MoodMusic
|1
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|Mar 9
|Mustang
|2
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|Mar 5
|Good for him
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC