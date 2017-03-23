9 Sept 2016 - Photo Stuart Martin - Bestival 2016 Crowd Photos.

9 Sept 2016 - Photo Stuart Martin - B...

9 Sept 2016 - Bestival 2016

There will be live music from grime godfather Wiley, indie powerhouse Blossoms, UK hip-hop hero Roots Manuva, Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic, folk troubadour Nick Mulvey, grime MC AJ Tracey, legendary hype man Fatman Scoop, Ninja Tune cut n paste maverick Romare and funk machine Sinkane. They will be joining the previously announced Pet Shop Boys, The xx, A Tribe Called Quest, Jamie T, Kurupt FM, Justice and Dizzee Rascal.

