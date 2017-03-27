2nd Man Arrested In Connection To Fetty Wap Shooting & Robbery
A new development has arisen in the ongoing shooting and robbery case that involves rapper Fetty Wap and members of his entourage. A man linked to the New Jersey star's record label was arrested Thursday after a brawl broke out last Sunday in a Paterson deli, according to a report from Page Six .
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
