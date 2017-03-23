2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Desiigner to headline Michigan concert
Rappers 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty and Desiigner are headlining an annual and expanded University of Michigan concert to raise money for Detroit youth. Tickets went on sale this week for the April 14 show at Ann Arbor's Crisler Center.
