Will Trump's Tax Plan Benefit Small Businesses?

Now that President Donald Trump has taken office and the Republicans control both chambers of Congress, major tax reform is likely on the way that could meaningfully benefit small businesses across the country. Steven Mnuchin, Trump's candidate to run the Treasury Department, has stated that comprehensive tax reform will be an immediate priority of Trump's administration, and that his focus as Treasury Secretary will be stimulating economic growth and creating jobs through tax reform.

