Will Trump's Tax Plan Benefit Small Businesses?
Now that President Donald Trump has taken office and the Republicans control both chambers of Congress, major tax reform is likely on the way that could meaningfully benefit small businesses across the country. Steven Mnuchin, Trump's candidate to run the Treasury Department, has stated that comprehensive tax reform will be an immediate priority of Trump's administration, and that his focus as Treasury Secretary will be stimulating economic growth and creating jobs through tax reform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|2 hr
|Hi my name is Dylan
|38,676
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|Skrotbil
|11
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC