Will Trump's Tax Plan Benefit Small B...

Will Trump's Tax Plan Benefit Small Businesses?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Now that President Donald Trump has taken office and the Republicans control both chambers of Congress, major tax reform is likely on the way that could meaningfully benefit small businesses across the country. Steven Mnuchin, Trump's candidate to run the Treasury Department, has stated that comprehensive tax reform will be an immediate priority of Trump's administration, and that his focus as Treasury Secretary will be stimulating economic growth and creating jobs through tax reform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 2 hr Hi my name is Dylan 38,676
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) Wed Skrotbil 11
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet Feb 1 ainthip 1
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Jan 26 lolp 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,062 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC