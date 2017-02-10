Will Smith and James Corden a oeGet Jiggy wit Ita in new a oeCarpool Karaokea trailer
An extended trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series , a standalone show based on James Corden's popular Late Late Show segment is available on YouTube, and features previously unreleased footage with Will Smith, among others. In the clip, Smith and Corden rap the theme from Smith's 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air .
