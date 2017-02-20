Who will win big at the Grammys: Beyo...

Who will win big at the Grammys: Beyonce or Adele?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at Edwards Jones Dome on Saturday, September 10, 2016, in St. Louis, Missouri. Beyonce and Adele are in a head-to-head competition for the top three categories at the Grammys .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 3 hr hey 38,675
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) 9 hr Layla 3
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet Feb 1 ainthip 1
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) Feb 1 paykasa 10
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Jan 26 lolp 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,111 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC