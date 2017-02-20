Who will win big at the Grammys: Beyonce or Adele?
Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at Edwards Jones Dome on Saturday, September 10, 2016, in St. Louis, Missouri. Beyonce and Adele are in a head-to-head competition for the top three categories at the Grammys .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|3 hr
|hey
|38,675
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Feb 1
|paykasa
|10
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC