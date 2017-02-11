Watch the 2017 Grammy Awards LiveBy A...

Watch the 2017 Grammy Awards LiveBy Amelia Warshaw

Read more: The Daily Beast

Hosted by funnyman James Corden, the 2017 Grammys will include performances from Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Metallica, and John Legend as well as appearances from the biggest names in the music biz. Here's how to watch live.

