Uber's work environment sounds even w...

Uber's work environment sounds even worse than we thought

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Times

A former engineer's claims of sexism at Uber is apparently only the tip of a much deeper problem inside the company's culture, according to a scathing report published on Wednesday. Another Uber manager allegedly groped co-workers' breasts during a Las Vegas company retreat that featured cocaine-sniffing employees and a joyride in an employee-commandeered shuttle bus, the report claims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 19 hr Theonlyiz 38,679
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
Goonsspace Feb 17 Big Goon 2
Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these... Feb 16 The unknown 1
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Feb 16 Confry1 1
Can anyone help me? Feb 16 Waweru Njoroge 1
News Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ... Feb 14 Phil 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC