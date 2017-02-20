Tyga sued for 'assaulting' server
The 'Rack City' hitmaker has run into even more legal trouble after the server who informed him he was being sued last November filed court documents claiming he was viciously attacked by the star's entourage while handing him a summons for another case at his 27th birthday party at The Penthouse in West Hollywood, California. According to TMZ, the man who delivered him the court papers - a process required by US law - has claimed he was "grabbed, yanked, pulled and choked" by Tyga's team after the 27-year-old rapper, who is listed in the paperwork as a "minor celebrity known more for his social life than his music", allegedly gave them the go-ahead to batter him.
