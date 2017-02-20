Tyga sued for 'assaulting' server

Tyga sued for 'assaulting' server

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Rack City' hitmaker has run into even more legal trouble after the server who informed him he was being sued last November filed court documents claiming he was viciously attacked by the star's entourage while handing him a summons for another case at his 27th birthday party at The Penthouse in West Hollywood, California. According to TMZ, the man who delivered him the court papers - a process required by US law - has claimed he was "grabbed, yanked, pulled and choked" by Tyga's team after the 27-year-old rapper, who is listed in the paperwork as a "minor celebrity known more for his social life than his music", allegedly gave them the go-ahead to batter him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) 9 hr Skrotbil 11
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 14 hr hey 38,675
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) 20 hr Layla 3
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet Feb 1 ainthip 1
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Jan 26 lolp 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC