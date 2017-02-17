TV presenter says meth cooks should b...

TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in the head'

There are 3 comments on the Daily Mail story from 3 hrs ago, titled TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in the head'. In it, Daily Mail reports that:

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 2 hrs ago
This is a fine idea. Illegal drug pushers should indeed be shot, but not necessarily "in the back of the head." Be a man and shoot them in their destructive, murdering faces. This should also happen at so-called "protests" to those wearing masks. In America, worse by far than New Zealand and more insidious than the Communist pushers in the Philippines, the destructive influences for over two generations of Democrat drug pushers is totally out of control. Heroin addiction and meth addiction is on the rise and the pushers are putting poison in their mixes. They and the flame throwing, masked druggies in the streets should indeed by summarily shot in the face.

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#2 2 hrs ago
I like it

Hang Em High

Louisville, CO

#3 57 min ago
Hanging is cheaper, and that is so important in today's economy. Meth cooks & dealers, heroin dealers, repeat sex offenders & murderers...hang 'em high. And don't leave out the paid Russian tRumptrain propagandists.

