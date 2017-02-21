Top rap act revealed for Parklife Fes...

Top rap act revealed for Parklife Festival

With his hotly anticipated debut album Gang Signs and Prayers due for release this Friday, February 24, Stormzy has become one of the most sought-after grime acts of the moment and his upcoming UK tour sold out in a matter of minutes. Topping what is already a game-changing line-up for the festival, Stormzy will join Parklife headliners The 1975, Boy Better Know and A Tribe Called Quest with a slew of artists confirmed across the weekend in a celebration of pop, hip-hop, dance and indie.

