Top 3 issues where Nevada parties diverge on legislative priorities
Nevada Democrats unveiled priorities for the 2017 Legislature in what they called the Nevada Blueprint on Thursday, contrasting their goals with two documents the Republicans released in the past week. The Republican Assembly leadership released a similar document on Thursday, called Battle Born Priorities, a little more than a week after Senate Republicans released a plan titled A Pathway Forward for All Nevadans.
