The Roots to perform NBA-themed musical at All-Star Game

This Feb. 13, 2016 file photo shows the band The Roots at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Lionel Richie in Los Angeles. The Roots will perform an original NBA-themed musical featuring "Hamilton" actor Daveed Diggs, DJ Jazzy Jeff, actor Michael B. Jordan, musician Jidenna and rapper Darryl "DMC" McDaniels at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

