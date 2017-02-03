The Real Slim Shady Eminem stands up to 'bitch' Trump in new track

Hip-hop star Eminem slams U.S. President Donald Trump in his new collaboration with Big Sean by contributing angry verses in a track. The 44-year-old rap star calls the president "a bitch" and vows to "make his whole brand go under" in the track "No Favors", featured in Big Sean's new album 'I Decided', reports the Mirror.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.