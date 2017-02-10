The Latest: Chance the Rapper wins be...

The Latest: Chance the Rapper wins best new artist Grammy

The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles : It's been a big day for the newcomer, who won a Grammy for rap performance during the non-televised part of the awards ceremony. He is also nominated for best rap album.

