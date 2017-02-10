The Latest: Chance the Rapper wins best new artist Grammy
The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles : It's been a big day for the newcomer, who won a Grammy for rap performance during the non-televised part of the awards ceremony. He is also nominated for best rap album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ...
|7 hr
|lol
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|23 hr
|Skrotbil
|12
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Krystal15
|38,678
|An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis.
|Feb 10
|Alex
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC