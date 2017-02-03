Super Bowl LI: What to expect from Lady Gaga's halftime show

Lady Gaga 's impressive rendition of the national anthem got upstaged by Beyonce's performance at the Super Bowl last year, but this is her time to shine as she's the star of this year's halftime show. What does she have in store for her near 13 minutes to speak while she has the attention of the more than 100 million people likely to watch? Some clues are already leaking out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.