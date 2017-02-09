Steve Smith: Princea s reunited Revolution to tour, newly discovered...
The heirs of reggae legend Bob Marley are planning to sell Marley-branded marijuana wherever it's legal around the world. The Revolution, the backup band Prince used when he recorded his biggest hits from 1979-1986, will undertake its first tour in three decades, the group posted on its Facebook page.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis.
|3 hr
|Alex
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Thu
|Hi my name is Dylan
|38,676
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Feb 8
|Skrotbil
|11
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
