Solange Knowles blasts Grammy Awards on Twitter
Solange Knowles has vented her anger at Beyonce being overlooked for the Album of the Year gong at this year's Grammys. In a series of now-deleted tweets, the 30-year-old sister of Beyonce criticised the Record Academy for giving the night's most prestigious award to only two black artists since 1997.
