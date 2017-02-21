Singer Chris Brown ordered to stay aw...

Singer Chris Brown ordered to stay away from ex-girlfriend

10 hrs ago

A US judge has ordered R&B singer Chris Brown to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after she accused him of repeatedly threatening her. The Grammy winner was ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, and not attempt to contact her.

Chicago, IL

