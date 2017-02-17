Selena Gomez hates being defined by b...

Selena Gomez hates being defined by boyfriends

Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 'Hands To Myself' hitmaker - who is currently dating 'Can't Feel My Face' singer The Weeknd - is reportedly doing all she can to separate herself from her boyfriend. The brunette beauty made a point of not attending the Grammy Awards with her boyfriend as she wants people to focus on her as an artist rather than have people worry about who she's dating.

