Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's 'cozy' date
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker looked loved up as she headed to Sunset Tower with the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer for a romantic dinner for two. A source said: "They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|1 hr
|Skrotbil
|11
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|5 hr
|hey
|38,675
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
