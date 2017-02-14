Robin Thicke's girlfriend April Love Geary jokes about their age gap
The 21-year-old beauty - who started dating the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker after he split from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton - has taken to her Instagram account to share a picture of the couple on Valentine's Day in which she sarcastically referred to herself as Robin's "much younger girlfriend". Alongside a photograph of the 39-year-old star and herself in Napa Valley, California, April wrote: "Robin Thicke & his "much younger girlfriend" enjoying Napa Valley for Valentine's Day.
