Robin Thicke spends time with son

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker was barred from seeing ex-wife Paula Patton and their six-year-old child last month after the 'Baggage Claim' actress sought a restraining order against him amid allegations he had been physically abusive, but it seems the arrangement has relaxed as the 39-year-old singer took the youngster to Kids World Los Angeles for a fun outing over the weekend. According to TMZ, Paula has softened her stance because she wants Julian to have a relationship with his dad, and has now agreed to let Robin see the boy three days a week but with a court-appointed monitor present.

