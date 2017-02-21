Rob Viktum Releases New Hip-Hop Record, 15 Years in the Making
"This record is the first time that everything has come together and felt perfect," Viktum says. "My whole career I've been making music, but I've never really made a record that was 100 percent and totally me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|manager needed
|3 hr
|Homicide
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Theonlyiz
|38,679
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC