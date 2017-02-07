Rapper Young Thug sued after New York...

Rapper Young Thug sued after New York concert no-show

10 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

An upstate New York event organizer says he lost $360,000 when the Atlanta rapper Young Thug did not show up at a concert he was supposed to headline. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that organizer Nicholas Fitts filed a lawsuit last month in a Cobb County, Georgia court against the rapper and his Smyrna-based company YSL Enterprises.

