Prince & George Michael Tributes on Tap for Grammy Awards on Sunday
Last year's Grammy Awards featured a tribute to David Bowie , who'd died the month prior to the ceremony. Since then, we've lost many more musicians, but two of the biggest will be the subject of tributes at this Sunday's Grammy Awards: Prince and George Michael.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|12 hr
|Skrotbil
|11
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|17 hr
|hey
|38,675
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC