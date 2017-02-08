Pre-sales for the Weekend's album 'St...

Pre-sales for the Weekend's album 'Starboy' push it to qualify for Juno Awards

The Weeknd's hit album "Starboy" may have appeared to miss the deadline for this year's Juno Awards, but that didn't stop it from getting a best album nomination. Organizers behind Canada's biggest music awards say they allowed the singer's third album to qualify this year because strong pre-sales were registered in the days leading up to the closing of the eligibility period.

