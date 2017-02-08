Pre-sales for the Weekend's album 'Starboy' push it to qualify for Juno Awards
The Weeknd's hit album "Starboy" may have appeared to miss the deadline for this year's Juno Awards, but that didn't stop it from getting a best album nomination. Organizers behind Canada's biggest music awards say they allowed the singer's third album to qualify this year because strong pre-sales were registered in the days leading up to the closing of the eligibility period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|Skrotbil
|11
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Tue
|hey
|38,675
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC