Plett engineer pleads guilty to over ...

Plett engineer pleads guilty to over 18 000 child porn charges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Child rights activists are hoping for a lengthy prison term for a Plettenberg Bay computer engineer accused of having links to a horrific international baby pornography network. The 38-year-old man, William Beale, pleaded guilty to more than 18 000 charges of possession and distribution of child pornography in the Knysna Regional Court on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... 17 hr BHM5267 5
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Feb 17 Big Goon 38,677
Goonsspace Feb 17 Big Goon 2
Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these... Feb 16 The unknown 1
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Feb 16 Confry1 1
Can anyone help me? Feb 16 Waweru Njoroge 1
News Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ... Feb 14 Phil 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC