Pet Shop Boys will close the ceremony with a performance including tracks from their back catalogue
Synth pop duo Pet Shop Boys and grime pioneer Wiley will be recognised for their contributions to music at the VO5 NME Awards on Wednesday night. After a disappointing evening at the Grammys on Sunday, Beyonce leads the way with five nominations and will reignite her rivalry with Adele in the hero of the year category.
