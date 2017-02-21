Paris Jackson: My father inspires me
The 18-year-old star - who lost the 'Beat It' hitmaker back in 2009 - believes "99 percent of her inspiration" comes from him as he has "always been her world". She said: "All of my inspiration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Tue
|Evolusean
|38,678
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
|Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ...
|Feb 14
|Phil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC