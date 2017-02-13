Pants, pouts and Prince - catch up on...

Pants, pouts and Prince - catch up on all the best bits from the Grammys

The British star scooped the prizes for best album, song, record, pop vocal album and pop solo performance of the year, bringing her total number of Grammys to date to 15. After her album 25 beat Beyonce's Lemonade to the stop spot, Adele physically snapped her Grammy in two as she declared that the award had gone to the wrong artist. While expressing her gratitude, the 28-year-old told the crowd: "I can't possibly accept this awardmy artist of my life is Beyonce and the Lemonade album was just so monumental."

