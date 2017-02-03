OX5 story .Emma Willis (staff nurse).Andres Caballo (staff nurse)..
A TEAM of nurses on Oxford Children's Hospital's surgical ward have rallied together for the OX5 Run to raise money for the youngsters they treat everyday. The group from Tom's Ward - which looks after children needing gastrointestinal surgery and other operations such as broken legs and arms - urged others to sign up for the Oxford Mail's five-mile run at Blenheim Palace next month.
