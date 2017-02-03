Oops! Dave Grohl is not performing at the Grammys with A Tribe Called Quest
Grammy Awards bosses have apologized for suggesting Dave Grohl will be performing with A Tribe Called Quest at music's big night later this month. "Earlier this week, we announced that Dave Grohl would be performing with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest prior to confirming all participants," a new statement reads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|16 hr
|MBTN
|9
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Thu
|DARKxBLACK
|38,674
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Wed
|ainthip
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Feb 1
|paykasa
|10
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Jan 24
|Time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC